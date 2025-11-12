Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Thinking of investing? RBI's Sachet lets you verify scheme before you trust

Thinking of investing? RBI's Sachet lets you verify scheme before you trust

An RBI initiative that helps investors verify if a company or scheme is genuine, protecting them from frauds and unauthorised deposit takers

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When an investment offer looks too good to be true, it often is. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has created a public platform called Sachet to help people check the legitimacy of financial schemes and report unauthorised deposit-taking activities. The initiative aims to protect small investors from falling prey to fraudulent or unregulated entities promising unrealistic returns.
 

What is the Sachet portal?

 
Launched by the RBI under the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) mechanism, the Sachet portal (https://sachet.rbi.org.in) acts as a single-window platform where individuals can:
  • Verify registration of any financial entity with regulators such as RBI, Sebi, IRDAI, or PFRDA.
  • Report fraudulent or unauthorised deposit schemes or money-collection activities.
  • File complaints against entities operating without regulatory approval.
 
The portal serves as a bridge between investors and regulators, ensuring that complaints reach the appropriate authorities for further action.
 
 

Why checking authenticity matters

Fraudulent investment schemes, especially those promising quick and high returns, often operate outside the regulatory framework. Once the money is lost, it becomes extremely difficult to recover.
 
Many such entities lure people through social media, WhatsApp groups, or referral-based models. Verifying the company or scheme on the Sachet portal before investing can prevent financial loss and stress later.

Also Read

Tata power

Tata Power to invest ₹25,000 crore in renewable projects by FY27premium

direct tax rupees fund

IFC invests $60 million in Everstone Capital's new Fund V initiative

direct tax rupees fund

SMBC to invest $200 million in Indian startups amid booming IPO market

Gaurav Ahuja, partner at ChrysCapital

Private equity firm ChrysCapital closes record $2.2 billion fundraisepremium

Gaurav Trehan, KKR's Head of Asia-Pacific Private Equity and KKR India leader (left); and KKR's global Co-CEO Scott Nuttall

KKR maps credit, infra push in India: Mkt of 'critical strategic priority'premium

 
According to the RBI, any company accepting deposits or offering investment schemes must be registered with a financial regulator. The Sachet platform allows you to check whether an entity is authorised before you commit your funds.
 

How to use Sachet

  • Visit sachet.rbi.org.in.
  • Click on “Check if an entity is registered” to verify the company or scheme.
  • File a complaint under “File Complaint” if you suspect fraud or unregulated activity.
  • Track status of your complaint by logging in with the reference number.
 

A safeguard for investors

The Sachet portal is part of the RBI’s broader effort to promote financial awareness and curb illegal deposit schemes. By using it, investors can make informed decisions and contribute to a safer financial ecosystem.
 
In a time when online scams and unauthorised investment offers are growing, taking a few minutes to verify through RBI’s Sachet could be the difference between earning and losing your hard-earned money. 

More From This Section

Investors, mutual fund, DII

Exit a fund only if risk appetite changes or tracking error widenspremium

, Emaar has brought the in-demand 3BHK and 4BHK residencies, with the larger inventory consisting of 3BHK homes.

Luxury meets nature: Emaar's Gurugram project offers homes from ₹3-5.7 cr

Inheritance tax

Inheritance guide: What heirs must know about claiming money and assets

jobs

GCCs in India drive 10.4 mn jobs, 30% higher pay, 2,000+ legal obligations

PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment

PM-Kisan 21st instalment: How beneficiaries can check eligibility criteria

Topics : Financial Investment Investment BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon