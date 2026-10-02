Friday, October 02, 2026 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Central govt formally marks 28 strategic Ladakh sites on official map

Central govt formally marks 28 strategic Ladakh sites on official map

The step aims to streamline official cartography, facilitate precise identification, and foster better public awareness regarding the sensitive border region

Road, Leh, Ladakh

It said formally identifying them on the Survey of India map of the UT of Ladakh aims to facilitate accurate recognition and greater public awareness (Photo: Reuters) (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has formally identified 28 strategic places and geographical features in Ladakh, including key border friction points along the LAC like Gogra and Hot Spring, on the official Indian map on Friday.

The step, taken by the Government in consultation with the Ladakh Union Territory administration, aims to streamline official cartography, facilitate precise identification, and foster better public awareness regarding the sensitive border region.

"Government of India, in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, has identified a total of twenty-eight (28) places/features, located in the UT of Ladakh, by standard place and feature names on the official map of Survey of India (SoI)," a government statement said.

 

It said formally identifying them on the Survey of India map of the UT of Ladakh aims to facilitate accurate recognition and greater public awareness.

Gogra and Hot Spring are among the major strategic locations and were friction points during the 2020 standoff between Indian and Chinese forces, which is crucial to Indian Patrolling.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt to support farmers hit by drought, floods, says Shivraj Chouhan

PLI scheme, manufacturing, Smartphone market

Central govt disburses ₹36,754 crore under PLI schemes as on June 30

income, EARNINGS, Economic Survey

Real income growth expected only in India, South East Asia: WEF survey

Mospi Secretary Saurabh Garg

Govt taking steps to build harmonised data infrastructure: MoSPI secretary

digital payment, online payment, QR code

Only 17% merchants willing to bear 0.4% MDR on UPI payments: Survey

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas.

Both sides started the disengagement process in 2022.

The list also includes Alisha Giri, a high-altitude peak; Brangsa; Chapchingal Pass; Kanishka Peak; Karun Pir mountain; Kuksel; Martand Giri; Parpik glacier; Skamri Glacier; Shachmirik Pass; Shkorga Valley; Zorawar Peak; Dehra Compass; and Drak Karpo.

Jolmori, Kumarayana Point, Panglung, Rinchen Zangpo, Sakyasri Giri, Guru Rinpoche, Shamal Lungpa (a patrol and staging route in the 1950s), Yangpa River, Marpa Lotsava Ri, Milarepa Kangri, Shiva Ri, and Maheshwara Ri have also been identified on the official map. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Abhijeet Dipke, Abhijeet

CJP to launch 'Jail Bharo' protest in Mumbai, seek CEC's removal: Details

Barapullah Phase III flyover faces traffic congestion after opening

Day after opening, Barapullah Phase-III flyover remain heavily congested

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

Security beefs up as barricades installed at Jantar Mantar after Delhi Police denies permission for a proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation(PTI Photo)

Traffic restrictions in Delhi near Jantar Mantar amid planned protest

PM Modi, Rajghat, PM Modi tribute

PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary, recalls legacy

Topics : Ladakh Ladakh standoff central government Survey

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEGoogle Fitbit AirFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharCJP Protest52-week lows todayAsian Games Medal Tally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 11:40 AM IST