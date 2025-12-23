Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Central lab confirms avian flu outbreak in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam

Central lab confirms avian flu outbreak in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani said test results from a central laboratory have confirmed the outbreak in both districts

In Kottayam, the spread of avian flu is reported at Kurupanthara, Kallupuraykkal and Veloor (REUTERS)

Press Trust of India Alappuzha (Kerala)
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

The Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department has initiated precautionary measures after avian flu was confirmed among poultry in some areas of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, officials said on Tuesday.

In Alappuzha, an outbreak has been reported at Nedumudi, Cheruthana, Karuvatta Karthikapally, Ambalapuzha South, Punnapra South, Thakazhi, and Purakkad.

In Kottayam, the spread of avian flu is reported at Kurupanthara, Kallupuraykkal and Veloor, officials said.

Speaking to PTI, Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani said test results from a central laboratory have confirmed the outbreak in both districts.

Cases of avian flu came to our notice about a week ago. Samples were collected and sent to a central laboratory in Bhopal, which has confirmed the outbreak, she said.

 

The minister said the department is currently assessing the outbreak's intensity.

She said no restrictions have been imposed on the consumption of poultry products so far.

However, after further analysis, if required, steps such as culling and restrictions on the consumption of poultry meat will be announced, she added.

Rani said poultry farmers could be affected as sales usually increase during the Christmas and New Year season.

Generally, compensation is provided to farmers. However, on some occasions, there are issues related to fund allocation from the Centre, and the state has to depend on its own funds, she said.

She said expert teams are already working on the ground following the outbreak.

Our assessment is that avian flu spreads through migratory birds. Last year also, there were similar outbreaks in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bird Flu Kerala Avian flu

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

