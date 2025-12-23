Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chinese visa scam: Court frames charges against Karti Chidambaram, 6 others

Chinese visa scam: Court frames charges against Karti Chidambaram, 6 others

In an order dated December 23, the court ordered the framing of charges against the seven accused for the alleged offence of criminal conspiracy

Earlier in October 2024, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Karti Chindambaram and others in connection with alleged bribery in facilitating visas of Chinese nationals (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the framing of charges against Congress MP Karti P Chindambaram and six others in connection with the Chinese visa scam case.

Special Judge (CBI) Dig Vinay Singh, who was hearing the case against Karti Chindambaram and seven others, ordered the framing of charges against seven accused and discharged one named Chetan Shrivastava in the case.

In an order dated December 23, the court ordered the framing of charges against the seven accused for the alleged offence of criminal conspiracy. The detailed order is awaited.

Earlier in October 2024, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Karti Chindambaram and others in connection with alleged bribery in facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for a power company in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union home minister.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

