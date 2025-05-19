Monday, May 19, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Tiranga Yatra in Delhi: Traffic curbs in Connaught Place - check details

Tiranga Yatra in Delhi: Traffic curbs in Connaught Place - check details

Delhi police issued an advisory for Connaught Place ahead of Tiranga Yatra on Monday; traffic to be regulated from 4-7 pm, with parking and route diversions in effect

Commuters are advised to avoid the area during the affected hours and use alternative routes where possible.

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

The Delhi police have issued a traffic advisory for the Tiranga Yatra being held in Connaught Place’s Inner Circle on Monday evening.
 
Traffic will be regulated from 4 pm to 7 pm, with restrictions on all roads connecting the outer and inner circles of Connaught Place. Entry and exit on these roads may be limited depending on crowd size and security considerations.
 
Key roads likely to be affected
 
Traffic may also be impacted on major connecting roads, including:
 
Minto Road

Barakhamba Road
 
Kasturba Gandhi Marg
 
Janpath
 
Baba Kharak Singh Marg
 
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg
 
 
Panchkuian Road
 
Designated parking areas include DLF multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Palika parking, and other lots around the Outer Circle. Buses are to be parked in a single lane on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg and near Shivaji Stadium.
 
Tiranga Yatras across India for Operation Sindoor
 
The event is part of a nationwide Tiranga Yatra campaign being organised by the BJP-led NDA government from May 13 to 23. The campaign marks the success of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
 
According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the operation targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing nearly 100 terrorists.
 
Senior BJP leaders including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh are leading the campaign. Union ministers, chief ministers, and other top BJP leaders are expected to participate in similar yatras across the country.
 
The initiative aims to raise public awareness about the security operation and its role in defending India’s sovereignty.

Topics : Traffic safety connaught place Delhi Police BS Web Reports Delhi Traffic Police

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

