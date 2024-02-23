Centre dedicated towards welfare of farmers, says Union min Arjun Munda

Union Minister Arjun Munda attended the Rojgar mela in Diyankel here on Thursday. He said that the Central Government is dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers and trying to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Arjun Munda said, "The Government of India is continuously working and dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers. Just yesterday, in the case of farmers, the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane was fixed at Rs 340 per quintal. We are dedicated to the farmers and are working under the leadership of PM Modi."

He further said that the Agriculture Ministry is working on the concerns raised by the Farmers' associations.

"The Central Government is mulling over seriously some of the points raised by some Farmers' associations. Whatever favourable can be done for the farmers would be done through dialogue. The Agriculture Ministry is working on it. The manner in which the centre has worked for the benefit of the farmers is commendable. Farmers get direct money through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme," he said.

The ongoing farmers' agitation has prompted the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to call for inclusive dialogue from stakeholders across the agricultural sector.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, the CAIT has urged to include various stakeholders, including traders, transporters, consumers, and small industries, have emphasized the importance of their participation in discussions with farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare. He was addressing farmers at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare. The government has built 60,000 plus Amrit Sarovars across the country. This initiative will not only benefit farmers but will also strengthen the rural economy. Our goal is to provide modern technology and its know-how even to the small farmers of the country," PM Modi said.

"Our focus is to improve the life of small farmers, to increase the scope of animal husbandry, to improve the health of animals, to encourage animal husbandry as well as pisciculture and beekeeping in the village," PM Modi.

He said that the government has provided the farmers with modern seeds to combat climate change.

"For the first time, we have also provided Kisan Credit Card facility to cattle farmers and fish farmers. We have given farmers such modern seeds which can combat climate change," the Prime Minister said during his address at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.