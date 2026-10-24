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Home / India News / Centre extends Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's tenure by one year

Centre extends Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's tenure by one year

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the extension of Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, beyond his scheduled tenure ending on October 31, 2026

Rajesh Kumar Singh

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh (Photo: PIB)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

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The Centre has extended the tenure of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh by one year, till October 31, 2027, according to an official order issued on Saturday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the extension of Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, beyond his scheduled tenure ending on October 31, 2026.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the service of Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS (KL:89) as Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence, for a period of one year beyond 31.10.2026, i.e. up to 31.10.2027 or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) read.

 

The extension was granted in relaxation of the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, the order said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Centre Ministry of Defence

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First Published: Oct 24 2026 | 9:48 PM IST