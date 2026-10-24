Protests great mechanism for governments to perform better: Wangchuk

Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday said protests are a great mechanism for governments to perform better and cited the unrest in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as examples of what could happen if they are disallowed.

Speaking at the IPF Festival here, he said nations all around the world happily permit protests, and that too right in front of Parliament.

In fact in all the countries the front of parliament is the face of the protest, Wangchuk claimed. He said in countries like the United Kingdom, Norway and Sweden, protests are allowed right in front of parliament.

"In India, it was far from Parliament.. Even when it was just Jantar Mantar, it was too far," he asserted.

"Protests are a great mechanism, a feedback, a previous value for the governments to perform better if they see that," he said.

His remarks assume significance amid the clampdown by the Centre after the Cockroach Janta Party gave a call to protest at Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Opposition criticised the Union government for not allowing protests to take place.

"Look what happens when protests are not allowed. That is the example of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh," Wangchuk said.

He said no permission should be sought to hold protests. Permissions should be about checking what is happening in the city, for example festivals, Wangchuk added.