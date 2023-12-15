Sensex (    %)
                        
Centre gets bids for green hydrogen, electrolyser production incentives

In July, India invited pilot bids under its $2 billion programme to incentivise production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolysers

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Torrent Power and Bharat Petroleum Corp are among 14 companies that have bid for incentives under India's green hydrogen plan, according to a government agency.
Twenty companies including Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Jindal India, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Heavy Electricals have also submitted bids for incentives to manufacture electrolysers, statements from Solar Energy Corp of India said.
Both sets of bids were opened on Friday, the statements showed.
In July, India invited pilot bids under its $2 billion programme to incentivise production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolysers.
Bids for 0.55 million metric tons of green hydrogen production have been received against the invited 0.45 million tons, the statements showed. The companies include Acme Cleantech, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen, CESC, Greenko ZeroC and Avaada GreenH2, they said.
For an invitation to set up 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of electrolyser manufacturing capacity, bids for 3.4 GW were received, the statements showed.
Other bidders for electrolysers include Waaree Energies, Ohmium Operations, Advait Infratech and Acme Cleantech Solutions.
India aims to reach 5 million tons in annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.
 

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

