Centre renames Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library

In mid-June, during a special meeting of the NMML Society, it was resolved to change its name to PMML Society

Nehru memorial

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society | Photo: ANI twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from Monday by the Centre.
PMML vice-chairman A Surya Prakash while taking to X, earlier known as Twitter confirmed the same.
"Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023 - in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day! @narendramodi, @rajnathsingh @MinOfCultureGoI," Prakash said.
In mid-June, during a special meeting of the NMML Society, it was resolved to change its name to PMML Society.
The Culture Ministry had then said that it had decided to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.
The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society.

This project was approved by Executive Council, NMML in its 162nd meeting held in November 2016. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21 last year.
During the inauguration, despite having received an invitation from the government, no member of the Nehru-Gandhi family was present for the function.
Three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have served as Prime Ministers of the country.
The Culture Ministry release said that the Museum is a seamless blend that begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, "now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru".
"Housed in a new building the museum then goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country. It recognizes all the Prime Ministers, thereby democratizing the institutional memory," the release had said.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

