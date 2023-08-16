Unfortunate! Will extend support to families: Soren after jawans killed

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that all necessary support will be extended to the families of those who were killed in the Naxalite encounter in Chaibasa.

Calling the incident "unfortunate", Soren said that the Jharkhand government is taking all possible steps to put a check on the Naxal activities and getting the results.

"We have lost two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar in an encounter with naxals. The state govt is taking all possible steps to put a check on the Naxal activities and getting the results. The incident that has happened is unfortunate and all necessary support will be extended to their families...All the problems of Jharkhand Jaguar would be addressed," the CM said.

Soren also paid floral tribute to jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force.

Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ), a special unit of the Jharkhand police department lost their lives in an encounter with naxals in Chaibasa, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Chaibasa Police, "A sub-inspector and a constable of the Jharkhand Jaguar Unit lost their lives after they had an encounter with the Naxals in the district's Chaibasa town last night (August 14)."

Also Read Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016 Jharkhand BJP to stage agitation against Soren government on April 11 BJP's gherao programme: Prohibitory orders clamped near J'khand Secretariat Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track: Chandrasekaran Amid heavy rains in Himachal, IAF airlifts 18 stranded army soldiers Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises above danger mark once again: Data India's digital revolution soars: PM highlights telecom sector milestones Security boosted at Indian embassy in US amid call for Khalistani protests India a key player in maintaining the multilateral system: Ruchira Kamboj

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said that the state will pay the "true tributes" to the families of those who were killed in the Naxalite encounter in Chaibasa when the Naxalites are "wiped out of the state".

Speaking to reporters, the Jharkhand Governor said that he and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will work together to ensure the same.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren and I will work together so that Naxalites are wiped out from the state. That would be the true tribute to the families of the deceased," the Governor said.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said that both the Jharkhand Jaguar jawans sacrificed their lives for a peaceful cause and the state has lost great warriors.

"Both the jawans have sacrificed their lives for a peaceful cause and we have lost great warriors and a six-day-old baby has lost his father which is highly painful," the Governor said.

Speaking in disgust about the Naxalites, the Governor said, "These gangsters. I don't call them Naxalites. I don't call them terrorists. They are not fighting for the poor, they are fighting for themselves and collecting ransom. These people need to be uprooted from Jharkhand.