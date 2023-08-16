Confirmation

Centre and state govt trying every possible help: Thakur on Himachal rains

The state is continuously witnessing a disastrous situation with flash floods during this year's monsoon season causing unprecedented damage to both lives and assets in Himachal Pradesh

Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Centre and Himachal Pradesh Government are trying to provide every possible help to save as many lives as cloudbursts and heavy rain continued to pummel the Himalayan state.
"We are trying out best there. We are in contact with the state government and providing every possible health. The units of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) are deployed there and where the Indian Air Force is required, we have provided that too. The Central and the state government are trying every possible help to save as many as lives. The incidents which are taking place in the state are painful," Anurag Thakur told the reporters.
Calling for a joint effort, the union minister said, "I appeal to everyone to come together in this difficult time and try our best."
The state is continuously witnessing a disastrous situation with flash floods during this year's monsoon season causing unprecedented damage to both lives and assets in Himachal Pradesh.
India Meteorological Department, however, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of the state.
The Met department has raised "red alert" for the hilly state which will gradually reduce to an "orange alert".

On Tuesday, several houses collapsed in the Krishna Nagar area in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla after a landslide.
Recounting his experience, an eyewitness and local councillor Bittu Panna said, "We noticed some cracks in the houses, others also gathered at the spot. We saw that the cracks were increasing and requested the residents to vacate their houses. Suddenly we saw several houses collapse. Nearly 20-25 houses have been vacated and around 50 people have been rescued. and shifted to safe places".
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday informed that over 50 people have lost their lives within the past 24 hours due to landslides and continuous rainfall in the area.
He also expressed concerns that over 20 people are feared to be trapped under debris.
Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh has also asked for help from the Central Government for the state, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare the hilly state a disaster-hit one and should start restoration work.
Expressing grief over the massive landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress MP said, "The Prime Minister should declare Himachal Pradesh a disaster-hit state and should start restoration work here. I express my condolence to those who have lost their loved ones. We stand with them in this time of pain and sorrow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Himachal Pradesh central government heavy rains Monsoon

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:44 AM IST

