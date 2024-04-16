Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024: All you need to know about 'Mahashtami'

Chaitra Durga Ashtami, also referred to as Mahashtami, holds huge significance in Hindu tradition. During Durga Ashtami, nine little pots, each symbolising the nine forms of Goddess Durga, are consecrated and worshipped by the devotees. This day also denotes the Sandhi Puja, happening at the point of Ashtami and Navami Tithis, considered profoundly auspicious during Durga Puja.

Sandhi Puja represents the pinnacle of the whole celebration, symbolising the association of energies. Traditionally, it includes the custom of Balidan, or animal sacrifice performed at this sacred tradition. On this favourable day, devotees mark fasts, worship, and take part in different ceremonies to pay respect to the divine feminine energy epitomised by Goddess Durga.

Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024: Importance

Mahashtami holds critical importance in the worship of Goddess Durga. On this auspicious day, nine little pots are consecrated, representing the divine powers of Durga, and the nine types of the goddess are summoned into them. Every incarnation is worshipped during the Mahashtami Puja, celebrating the diverse aspects of her power and grace.

Also, Mahashtami witnesses the worship of unmarried young girls, who are prayed as epitomes of Goddess Durga herself. This custom, known as Kumari Puja, is a treasured practice all through the nine days of Durga Navratri, with an exceptional emphasis on Mahashtami. It represents the divine feminine energy present in all phases of life from childhood to adulthood.

Mahashtami 2024: Shubh Mahurat

The Ashtami Tithi begins at 12:11 on April 15, 2024, and finishes up at 13:23 on April 16, 2024, as per Drik Panchang. Devotees celebrate this day with extraordinary devotion and enthusiasm nationwide, honouring Goddess Durga and looking for her blessings.

Chaitra Navratri celebrates the harvest season. Farmers worship to the Goddess for a plentiful harvest and flourishing in the upcoming agricultural year.

Chaitra Durga Ashtami/ Mahashtami: Celebration

• The feature of Mahashtami is the 'Kanjak Puja', where young girls are prayed as appearances of the nine days goddess. They are welcome to homes, feet are washed, and they are offered food and gifts as an image of respect and devotion. This practice, known as Kumari Puja, focuses on the presence of divine feminine energy in all phases of life.

• Devotees perform extraordinary Durga Puja rituals, worship Goddess Durga in her different forms. This includes chanting mantras, performing ceremonies and spreading flowers, fruits and other essential pooja ingredients to the deity.

• Homes and temples are likewise brightened with flowers, lights, and colourful decorations to invite the divine presence of Goddess Durga and celebrate the festive enthusiasm.

• Navratri is likewise a period for selfless help and noble service. Devotees take part in thoughtful gestures, for example, giving food, garments, or cash to the needy, as an approach to offering gratitude and empathy.

• Mahashtami is also a period for profound development and numerous devotees spend energy in meditation, perusing sacred tests to extend their association with God.