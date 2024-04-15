Chaitra Navratri 2024: All you need to know about Day 7 and Maa Kalratri

As Chaitra Navratri enters its seventh day, devotees gear up to pray to 'Maa Kalratri', a strong manifestation of Goddess Durga. Maa Kalratri, signifying "darkness of night," is Durga's incarnation of wild power.

She rides a black donkey, representing vanquishing negativity. In spite of her fearsome persona, she's a defender, scattering evil powers and giving devotees boldness and strength.

Who is Maa Kalratri and what is her importance?

Maa Kalratri is one of the nine avatars of Maa Durga worshipped on Day 7 or Saptami tithi of Chaitra Navratri. Maa Kalratri is the fiercest form of Goddess Parvati. As per beliefs, the Goddess, who rules Saturn, is of dark complexion, rides a donkey, and is portrayed with four hands, with her right hands in Abhaya and Varada Mudra and her left hands holding a sword and a lethal iron hook.

In spite of the fact that Goddess Kalratri is the most furious form of Goddess Parvati, she is known to favour her devotees with anything they ask from her, eliminating hindrances and distresses. It is believed that Maa Kalratri safeguards her devotees from all devils.

Because of her promising power, Goddess Kalratri is also called Goddess Shubhankari. Other names for her include Goddess Mahayogishwari and Goddess Mahayogini. Her flower is the Night's Queen. Finally, praying to Maa Kalratri shields the devotee from the malefic impacts of planets in their day to day existence and gives them joy.

Maa Kalratri (Day 7 Chaitra Navratri): History

As indicated by legends, Maa Kalratri defeated devils Chanda, Munda and Raktabeej. Devils Shumbha and Nishumbha had crushed the Gods with the assistance of devils Chanda, Munda and Raktabeej and started to manage the three universes. Indra and different gods prayed to Goddess Parvati and she made Goddess Chandi to kill them. But, incapable of killing Chanda, Munda and Raktabeej, Maa Chandi made Maa Kalratri from her forehead.

Goddess Kalratri killed Chanda and Munda, however, it wasn’t easy for her to defeat Raktabeej. He had a ‘blessing’ from Lord Brahma that each drop of his blood falling on the ground would make another copy of him. Undeterred by this, Maa Kaalratri began drinking blood of each clone of Raktabeej and there came a moment that she was ultimately ready to kill him.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Timing and Muhurat

This year, Day 7 of Chaitra Navratri lies on April 15, Monday, as indicated by Drik Panchang. Look at puja timings and shubh muhurat on this day below:

• Saptami Tithi begins: 11:44 am on April 14

• Saptami Tithi conclusion: 12:11 pm on April 15

• Brahma Muhurat: 4:26 am to 5:11 am

• Abhijit Muhurat: 11:56 am to 12:47 pm

• Vijay Muhurat: 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Pooja and Rituals

The variety for Day 7 of Chaitra Navratri is white. To pray to Maa Kalratri on Day 7, devotees must offer her jaggery or prasad produced using jaggery. They must play out the sringar puja on Saptami night wherein they offer hair oil, shampoo, sindoor, kajal, comb, nail paint, lipstick and two sets of all items usually utilized in cosmetics. One set of the items is subsequently given to temples while devotees utilize the other set for themselves as prasad.