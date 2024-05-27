The 20-page manifesto by BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon focuses on issues such as women, artists, patients visiting Chandigarh, and the role of the Member of Parliament (MP) in dealing with bureaucrats.

The Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, released its election manifesto, "Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chandigarh Sankalp Patra-2024".

The BJP manifesto stated the party will focus on encouraging "golf tourism" in the Union Territory. The manifesto said, "Chandigarh's golf range is among the premier ranges in the country, and the city will host national golf events and encourage children's interest in the sport, providing all facilities and organising special events to promote tourism through golf."

In its manifesto, the party also promised to give 85 per cent reservation to Chandigarh residents in jobs. "To prevent the migration of youth and maximise employment opportunities for residents, the Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation (MC) will aim to reserve 85 per cent of jobs in tender and regular recruitment for local residents," the manifesto read.

On providing employment opportunities, Tandon said, "Additionally, efforts will be made to ensure equal employment opportunities for the youth of Chandigarh in Punjab and Haryana, considering Chandigarh's status as the capital of both these states."

The party's manifesto stated that the BJP would start a special pink bus service to help women travel safely. It further said that the party will start a mobile police station dedicated to women to ensure their safety and help reduce crime against women.

MP dialogue

The BJP manifesto advocated for an "MP dialogue" aimed at directly engaging with the citizens of Chandigarh. The manifesto said, "Meetings will be organised every three months with the participation of the BJP MP, administration, and municipal officials to engage directly with the residents of Chandigarh in various sectors."

Guarantees admission in Class 11

The BJP said the party will ensure that all students from Chandigarh who complete their Class 10 in either a government or private school within the city will be granted admission into Class 11. The manifesto said, "If necessary, double shifts in schools will start to accommodate all students."

A direct train to Ayodhya

In the manifesto, the BJP also promised to start a direct train to Ayodhya. "Efforts will be made to provide direct train services from Chandigarh to Ayodhya dham for the devotees," the manifesto said.

Advanced life support ambulances (ALS)

The party vowed to start "advanced life support ambulances" (ALS) in all government hospitals to provide immediate medical care. The BJP also promised to set up pathology labs in all dispensaries and will extend their operating hours until 8 pm through the PPP model.

The BJP also mentioned a "patient welfare committee" to provide medical facilities to patients who have "limited financial resources and are unable to afford medical expenses".

Punjabi population

The Chandigarh BJP said the party will give "appropriate respect" to the Punjabi language. "Respecting the sentiments of all residents in the villages and cities of Chandigarh, the Punjabi language will be given appropriate respect in the official functioning of Chandigarh, in accordance with the Indian Constitution," the manifesto stated.

Delay in bureaucracy

The manifesto also mentioned the issue of projects getting stuck in files for years, causing delays in decision-making. "Our MPs will hold meetings every three months with relevant officials in Delhi and Chandigarh to ensure time-bound implementation," the document claimed.

Expansion of the High Court

The document said expansions would be essential to accommodate the increasing requirements of lawyers and to facilitate the seamless operation of the High Court. "Additionally, a special bus service will be provided for lawyers travelling to various courts in Chandigarh," it mentioned.

Chandigarh as an 'aspirational city'

The document outlined the BJP's goal of transforming Chandigarh into an "aspirational city", making the "City Beautiful" a central hub for various sectors including startups, businesses, education, tourism, healthcare, and sports.

The manifesto stated, "To attract new entrepreneurs and businessmen to invest in Chandigarh, a "Vibrant Chandigarh" conference will be organised fostering new investments and job creation through new industries and businesses."