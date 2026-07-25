'Our demands accepted': CJP withdraws protest after talks with govt

Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a meeting with Union ministers at the Constitution Club on Saturday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its agitation, saying the government had accepted its key demands. The party said the Centre had agreed to provide compensation to the families of those who died during the protest in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. It also urged protesters to disperse peacefully. CJP had sought ₹1 crore for each family.

The government also agreed to hold further discussions in about four weeks on the party's five-point charter seeking education and examination reforms, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, urging protesters to return home peacefully.

Union Minister J P Nadda said the government had assured the delegation that no retaliatory action would be taken against protesters, copies of the FIRs would be provided, compensation would be extended in accordance with the rules, and the party's proposals on education reforms would be taken up for further discussion.

Following the stone-pelting, security personnel fired tear gas and carried out a mild lathicharge to disperse the violent section of the crowd and prevent further escalation.

Police personnel secured the area and pushed protesters back, restoring order within a short time, according to a police source.

"The situation is completely under control now. Adequate police force remains deployed in and around Jantar Mantar to maintain law and order," the source said.

The source added that senior officers continued to monitor the situation after the clashes, while additional police personnel were deployed at key locations as a precaution.

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the stone-pelting incident and are examining video footage and other evidence to identify those responsible.

So far, Delhi Police have registered 15 FIRs across police stations in New Delhi district. Heavy security remains in place to maintain law and order.

According to the police, more than 200 police personnel and over 65 protesters have sustained injuries during the agitation. Police said legal action is being taken.