Clarity in laws, court orders will ensure smoother implementation: Meghwal

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said "ease of understanding law" is essential for ease of justice, ease of living and ease of doing justice.

Addressing a conference on 'Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation' here, the minister also highlighted the need for timely usage of funds allocated for various projects, including the digitisation of the judicial ecosystem.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was also present at the event.

People should be able to understand law, legal documents and court orders to achieve the three principles of ease of living, ease of doing business and ease of justice, Meghwal told the gathering.

Clarity in laws, legal documents and court judgements will lead to their smoother implementation, he said.

The minister underlined the need for timely usage of funds allocated for various projects, including the digitisation of the judicial ecosystem.

Meghwal said the Indian e-Courts system could be "slow" in making progress, but it should not demotivate stakeholders. It is being fast-tracked, he asserted.

Phase III of the ambitious e-Courts project, which seeks to digitise court documents and upgrade the digitisation of lower judiciary, is under implementation.

Taking the gains of Phase-I and Phase-II to the next level, e-Courts Phase-III aims to usher in a regime of maximum ease of justice by moving towards digital, online and paperless courts through digitisation of the entire court records.