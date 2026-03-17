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Home / World News / Federal judge blocks US govt from slimming down vaccine recommendations

Federal judge blocks US govt from slimming down vaccine recommendations

The decision halts an order by Kennedy to end broad recommendations for all children to be vaccinated against various diseases

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The judge also says Kennedy's reconstitution of the vaccine advisory panel likely violated federal law | Image: Canva/Free

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

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A federal judge in Boston has temporarily blocked federal health officials from cutting the number of vaccines recommended for every child, and says U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. likely violated federal procedures in revamping a key vaccine advisory committee.

The decision Monday halts an order by Kennedy - announced in January - to end broad recommendations for all children to be vaccinated against flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, some forms of meningitis and RSV.

Leading medical groups voiced alarm at the changes. The American Academy of Pediatrics and some other groups amended a lawsuit filed in July, asking the judge to stop the government from scaling back the nation's childhood vaccination schedule.

 

The judge also says Kennedy's reconstitution of the vaccine advisory panel likely violated federal law. He ordered the appointments - and all decisions made by the reformed committee - put on hold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

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