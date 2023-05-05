CM Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launches 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal launched 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics here on Friday.

With this, 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics have become operational in the state and they are providing free and quality healthcare to people, Kejriwal said at event.

"We have been in power for just one year in Punjab but work is being done at a great pace," he said.

"Punjab is making quick progress. For 75 years, people only saw loot and for the first time the state is touching heights of development," the AAP national convener said.

Kejriwal said an "honest government" has come to power in Punjab and this is making opponents jittery.

He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party became a national party within a short time.

Mann said 25.63 lakh patients from across Punjab have benefited from the Aam Aadmi Clinics.

"These clinics have helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively," he added.