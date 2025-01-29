Business Standard

MP CM discusses Japanese railway tech with East Japan Railway chairman

Fukasawa expressed keen interest in visiting Madhya Pradesh and exploring opportunities for cooperation with the state

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday held extensive discussions with Yuji Fukasawa. (Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday held extensive discussions with Yuji Fukasawa, Chair of the Committee South Asia, Keidanren and Chairman of East Japan Railway Company, as talks centred on exploring opportunities for mutually-beneficial collaboration between Japan and India, with a focus on world-renowned Japanese railway technology.

Fukasawa expressed keen interest in visiting Madhya Pradesh and exploring opportunities for cooperation with the state, which has been aggressively pitching itself as an attractive investment destination for leading global companies.

Yadav is currently on a four-day visit to Japan, and is holding extensive talks to showcase the state's immense potential to investors.

 

"A detailed discussion on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh was held during a meeting with Mr. Yuji Fukasawa, Chairman of the South Asia Committee of Keidanren and President of East Japan Railway Company, at the Imperial Hotel, Japan," Yadav said in a post on X.

During the meeting, Fukasawa evinced interest in visiting Madhya Pradesh and looking at opportunities for mutually-beneficial cooperation.

"The meeting also featured an insightful exchange on Japan's world-renowned railway technology and its potential applications," the CM wrote.

Yadav on Wednesday also held discussions with Daiki Arai, Director of A&D Medical on day-two of his high-profile Japan visit, and the company has expressed keen interest to set up a manufacturing facility in the state, potentially within this year.

"We introduced Ujjain's 75-acre Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Park to medical device manufacturers. Also explained about the relaxation given by our state Govt. in setting up the big units, we offer prime land at highly subsidised rates for companies looking to establish such manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said in another post.

Earlier in the day, Yadav held talks with Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Hisashi Matsumoto to discuss strengthening Indo-Japan ties and boosting cooperation at the state level. The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

