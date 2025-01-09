Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tirupati stampede: Andhra CM Naidu to visit injured in hospitals today

Tirupati stampede: Andhra CM Naidu to visit injured in hospitals today

Naidu will be visiting SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and SVIMS Hospital between noon and 3 pm, where the injured are being treated, sources aid

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

CM Chandrababu Naidu will also conduct a review meeting with the Executive Officer and others over the incident | Image: X

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Tirupati on Thursday to visit those injured in a stampede, sources said.

Six devotees died and over 40 were injured in the stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

Naidu will be visiting SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and SVIMS Hospital between noon and 3 pm, where the injured are being treated, sources said.

The CM will also conduct a review meeting with the Executive Officer and others over the incident.

Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar on Wednesday told reporters that out of the six deceased devotees, five were women and a man.

 

Also Read

Modi in AP

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 1.85 trn green hydrogen hub in Andhra

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to lay foundation, inaugurate slew of projects in Andhra today

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to lay foundation, inaugurate slew of projects in Andhra on Jan 8

JN.1, JN.1 covid, covid

No HMPV cases in Andhra Pradesh, no need to panic: Health official

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

AP cabinet approves Rs 2,723 cr for Amaravati works, other investments

One deceased person came from Salem in Tamil Nadu and another from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

According to the collector, the incident occurred at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in the temple town.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

"A few devotees dying in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati while trying for Vaikuna Dwara Darsanam has grieved me intensely," Chandrababu Naidu had said in a post on 'X'.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday night expressed deep shock over the death of devotees in the stampede that took place in Tirupati.

Reddy expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and urged the Andhra Pradesh government to provide better medical treatment to the injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi to inaugurate 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar today

Tirupati stampede

Tirupati stampede: Pilgrims rushed as police opened gate, says eyewitness

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Govt aims to empower urban staff: Khattar at Capacity for Change conference

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Winter pilgrimage now a 12-month event instead of just six: Uttarakhand CM

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation

NDRF begins water removal at Assam's coal mine to rescue trapped workers

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Tirupati Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Venkateshwara Tirupati temple Stampede

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon