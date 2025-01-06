Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge condole soldiers' death in Naxal attack; target govt

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge condole soldiers' death in Naxal attack; target govt

Kharge also offered his condolences and said the Union and the state governments should be more proactive to end this menace so that the precious lives of our soldiers are not endangered

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of soldiers in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and said the increased attacks raise serious questions about the government's ability to maintain national security.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also offered his condolences and said the Union and the state governments should be more proactive to end this menace so that the precious lives of our soldiers are not endangered. 

"Deeply saddened to hear about the martyrdom of many of our soldiers and a driver in the cowardly Naxalite attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers," Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.

 

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in this difficult time, the Congress leader said the entire country is united against terror and violence. 

"The increase in martyrdom of soldiers raises serious questions about the government's ability to maintain national security," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Congress president said, "Deeply anguished by the cowardly Naxal attack in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, where eight of our brave Jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a driver made the supreme sacrifice serving the nation."  "Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our courageous heroes. The nation is united against the scourge of this mindless act of terror. Naxalism is an internal security threat and has no place in a Democracy," Kharge said on X.

"The Union and the State Governments should be more proactive to end this menace, so that the precious lives of our soldiers are not endangered," he added.

In their biggest strike on the security forces in Chhattisgarh in two years, the Naxals blew up a vehicle using an improvised explosive device weighing 60 to 70 kg, killing eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and their civilian driver in Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

The police suspect the powerful IED was planted long back along the route used by the DRG, a state police unit involved in anti-insurgency operations.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said the explosive device went off near Ambeli village under the Kutru Police Station area at around 2.15 pm when the DRG personnel from Dantewada district were returning in their Scorpio vehicle after an anti-Naxalite operation.

Eight DRG jawans travelling in the SUV and the driver of the vehicle were killed on the spot, located around 70 km from district headquarters Bijapur, the official added.

The DRG draws its personnel mostly from local tribal population and ranks of surrendered Naxalites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

