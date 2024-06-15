Business Standard
Commando battalions to be deployed in Kaziranga to save animals: CM Himanta

The battalions will ensure that no animal is killed in accidents while crossing the national highway and poachers do not take advantage

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

File Image: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said three commando battalions will be deployed in Kaziranga National Park to ensure that no animal is killed during the flood season.
The battalions will ensure that no animal is killed in accidents while crossing the national highway and poachers do not take advantage of the flood situation to kill wild animals, Sarma said at a meeting of civil, police and park officials at Kaziranga.
Around 600 personnel of a new forest battalion will also be pressed into service in Kaziranga National Park during the flood season, he said.
The chief minister directed the officials to take all necessary steps and ramp up the response system for the protection of animals.
Sarma also took stock of the loss of land in the Kaziranga National Park primarily due to swift flow of river water.
A joint task force will be formed comprising experts from Forest department, Water Resources department and the Kaziranga National Park to study the phenomena and recommend remedial steps.
The team will submit its report within 45 days to the government.

Based on the recommendations, the government will take appropriate steps to address the problem of soil erosion in the park, he said.
Around 20 marine engine boats will be pressed into service in Kaziranga to help the forest department intensify its vigil in and around the park to thwart the possible movements of poachers, Sarma said.
Since the action of the government to evict illegal encroachment in Bura Chapori has yielded good results and animals from the park have started visiting the place, the government would also deploy a commando battalion in the area for the safety and security of the wild animals, he added.
Assam Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Social Welfare Minister Ajanata Neog, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Deputy Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and senior officers of the government were present at the meeting.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

