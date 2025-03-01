Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 6; domestic rates unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 6; domestic rates unchanged

Oil marketing companies have raised commercial LPG prices by Rs 6, effective March 1, while domestic cylinder rates remain unchanged since August 2024. Check latest city-wise rates:

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart

The Rs 6 hike is the lowest recorded on March 1 in the past five years (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil marketing companies have implemented a price increase of Rs 6 for commercial LPG cylinders across India, effective Saturday, March 1. Following this revision, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 1,797 to Rs 1,803. However, prices for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders have remained unchanged since August 2024.  
 

Smallest March 1 price hike in five years  

The Rs 6 hike is the lowest recorded on March 1 in the past five years. In comparison, March 2023 saw a sharp increase of Rs 352 per cylinder. Although a minor reduction of Rs 7 was announced on Budget Day for the 19-kg commercial cylinder, the latest adjustment offsets that benefit.  
 
 

Updated commercial LPG prices across major cities  

 
According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data, the revised rates for 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders in key cities are:  
-Delhi – Rs 1,803 (previously Rs 1,797)  
-Kolkata – Rs 1,913 (previously Rs 1,907)  

Also Read

cylinder,lpg,women

OMCs cut retail price of commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 7; to cost Rs 1,797

Congress, Congress flag

Delhi polls: Cong promises Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration, electricity

cylinder,lpg,women

INDIA bloc to take a call on subsidised LPG cylinders: J'khand minister

Gas cylinder

State-run OMCs cut commercial LPG and ATF prices, effective January 1

cylinder,lpg,women

Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs 16.5, jet fuel costlier by 1.45%

-Mumbai – Rs 1,755.50 (previously Rs 1,749.50)  
-Chennai – Rs 1,965.50 (previously Rs 1,959.50)  
 

No change in domestic LPG cylinder prices  

 
While commercial LPG rates have been revised, domestic cylinder prices remain unchanged. As of March 1, 2025, the cost of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders in major cities is:  
 
-Delhi – Rs 803  
-Kolkata – Rs 829  
-Mumbai – Rs 802.50  
-Chennai – Rs 818.50  
-Lucknow – Rs 840.50

More From This Section

BSF

LIVE News: Clash at Indo-Bangladesh Border leaves BSF Jawan, intruder injured

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Delhi sees relief from heat after rainfall, IMD forecasts clear skies

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Fire tenders to deliver Sangam water across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh

Avalanche

Avalanche buries BRO camp in Uttarakhand: 33 workers rescued, 22 trapped

cancer

India's cancer mortality ratio highest among top 10 cancer-affected nations

Topics : LPG cylinder price BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon