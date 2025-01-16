Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi polls: Cong promises Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration, electricity

Delhi polls: Cong promises Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration, electricity

The party on Sunday also promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi every month

Congress, Congress flag

On January 8, the party announced its 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress on Thursday said it would give Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration kits, and free electricity up to 300 units to the city residents if voted to power in Delhi.

The announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who was addressing a press conference here with AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.

"Congress will fulfil its five guarantees if it will be elected to power in Delhi," Reddy said.

On January 6, the Congress announced its 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising a monthly monetary grant of Rs 2,500 to women, if it is voted to power.

 

On January 8, the party announced its 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

The party on Sunday also promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi every month for one year.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

More From This Section

Atishi, Sanjay Singh

Delhi court issues notice to Atishi, Sanjay Singh in defamation case

Congress Supporters, Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

Delhi Assembly polls: Congress releases fourth list of 5 candidates

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal files nomination from New Delhi constituency

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Elections 2025 updates: AAP replaces candidates for Narela, Hari Nagar seats days before polls

Bidhuri

'Running around like a hirni': Ramesh Bidhuri remark on Atishi stirs uproar

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Congress LPG cylinder price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 Expectations LiveLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon