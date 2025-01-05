Business Standard

INDIA bloc to take a call on subsidised LPG cylinders: J'khand minister

INDIA bloc to take a call on subsidised LPG cylinders: J'khand minister

The Congress during assembly elections has promised gas cylinders to all citizens at a subsidised rate on being voted to power. The party is part of the JMM-led alliance in the state

On paddy procurement, he said that the state government is working to ensure fair prices for farmers. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Jan 05 2025

Jharkhand Finance Minister and Congress leader Radhakrishna Kishore on Sunday said that INDIA bloc will take a call on providing subsidised LPG cylinders to consumers at a rate of Rs 450 in the state.

At present, domestic LPG cylinders are available for Rs 860 in major cities of Jharkhand.

The Congress during assembly elections has promised gas cylinders to all citizens at a subsidised rate on being voted to power. The party is part of the JMM-led alliance in the state.

"The call to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 450 has to be taken by the INDIA bloc. The promise was made by a political party - Congress to which I also belong. But a final call can be taken only by the alliance," Kishore told reporters here.

 

He also said that the Jharkhand government is actively considering resorting to multiple steps, including legal action, to recover the outstanding amount of Rs 1.36 lakh crore from the central government.

The finance minister highlighted that the outstanding sum has been pending for quite some time now.

"Former chief secretary Sukhdev Singh had submitted a detailed report in 2021, urging the Centre to clear the dues," Kishore said and added that Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also written to the central government, but no response has been received to date," Kishore said.

On paddy procurement, he said that the state government is working to ensure fair prices for farmers.

He also mentioned that 23 suggestions had already been received on the first day of the launch of the 'Abua Portal' mobile app by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, which invites public suggestions for the 2025-26 state budget.

The deadline for submission is January 17. In the previous year, 721 suggestions were received, and 27 were included in the final budget.

Kishore emphasised that these efforts reflect the state government's commitment to securing the outstanding amount from the Centre while safeguarding the interests of the general public.

"We are hopeful that timely decisions will be made to aid the development of the state," he stated.

He also announced that the state government will organise a two-day workshop beginning January 16, to gather expert opinions from various stakeholders for the formulation of the upcoming state budget.

First Published: Jan 05 2025

