'Conflicts do not benefit anyone': PM Modi at P20 Summit | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned that conflicts and confrontations faced by the world today do not benefit anyone and that a "divided world cannot give solutions for challenges before humanity".

Addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi, PM Modi said that the world needs to move forward with a human-centric approach.

"This is a time for peace and brotherhood, a time to move together, a time to move forward together. This is the time for development and welfare of all," PM Modi said.

Modi's remarks came in the wake of a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend, which triggered fresh tensions and a war situation in the region. The conflict has resulted in the killing of over 2,800 people on both sides.

1. India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now. Around 20 years ago, terrorists targeted our Parliament during the session. The world is also realising how big a challenge terrorism is for the globe.

2. Parliaments in the world and their representatives have to think about how to work together in this fight against terrorism.

3. Terrorism may happen anywhere, for whatever reason, in whatever form, but it is against humanity.

4. India today is promoting women's participation in every sector. The recent decision taken by our Parliament will further enrich our parliamentary tradition.

5. India has decided to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies. There are about 32 lakh elected representatives in local self-governance institutions in India. Out of these, about 50 per cent are women representatives.





6. India not only conducts the world's largest elections, but people's participation in it is also continuously increasing.

7. Since independence, India has seen 17 general elections and more than 300 state assembly elections. The 2019 general elections in India was the largest election exercise in human history , in which more than 600 million voters took part. 70 per cent of voter turnout in the 2019 election showed people's faith in India's parliamentary practices.

8. India has been using the Electronic Voting Machines (also known as EVMs) for over 25 years now to increase transparency and efficiency during elections.

9. In 2024, during the general elections, around 100 crore or 1 billion voters are going to cast their votes. I invite all the delegates to visit India to witness the next general elections.

10. The P20 Summit is taking place on the land which is not only known as the mother of democracy but is also the largest democracy in the world.