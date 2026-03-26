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PM Modi to interact with CMs on preparedness amid West Asia conflict

This is the first time that the prime minister will hold a meeting with the chief ministers on the West Asia conflict which started on February 28 with the attack by the US-Israel on Iran

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact on Friday with the chief ministers of all states, barring those which are going to polls, to review their preparedness and plans in the wake of the West Asia conflict, sources said.

This is the first time that the prime minister will hold a meeting with the chief ministers on the West Asia conflict which started on February 28 with the attack by the US-Israel on Iran. The Persian nation has also retaliated by firing on its Gulf neighbours and Israel.

"The prime minister will interact with the CMs tomorrow evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of Team India," the sources said.

 

The chief ministers of election-bound states will not be part of this meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Cabinet Secretariat will hold a separate meeting with the chief secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi West Asia and the Gulf US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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