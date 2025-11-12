Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Cabinet clears ₹45,060 cr schemes to aid exporters, MSMEs hit by US tariffs

Cabinet clears ₹45,060 cr schemes to aid exporters, MSMEs hit by US tariffs

The Centre cleared ₹45,060 crore worth of schemes, including a new Export Promotion Mission and expanded Credit Guarantee Scheme, to aid MSMEs hit by steep US tariffs

Export-oriented industries directly and indirectly employ over 45 million people, with MSMEs accounting for nearly 45 per cent of India’s total exports.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved schemes worth Rs 45,060 crore to support exporters, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), grappling with the impact of the United States’ 50 per cent tariff on several Indian goods.
 
Key schemes approved 
The package includes the long-awaited Export Promotion Mission (EPM) with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore and Rs 20,000 crore for the expansion of the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE).
 
The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings last week with the heads of export promotion councils representing sectors most affected by the tariff hikes.
 
Focus on competitiveness and diversification 
 

The EPM—originally announced in the Union Budget with Rs 2,250 crore allocated for FY26—will now run till FY31 with enhanced funding. It aims to strengthen India’s export competitiveness, especially for first-time and labour-intensive exporters in textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and marine products.
 
It will consolidate two key programmes—the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) and the Market Access Initiative (MAI)—under a single, outcome-based framework.
 
EPM will have two sub-schemes:
 
Niryat Protsahan (Rs 10,401 crore): Focused on affordable trade finance for MSMEs through instruments like interest subvention, export factoring, credit guarantees, and e-commerce export credit cards.
 
Niryat Disha (Rs 14,659 crore): Designed to enhance market readiness via non-financial enablers such as quality certification, branding, packaging, participation in global trade fairs, warehousing, and logistics support.
 
According to the government, “EPM marks a shift from fragmented interventions to a single, adaptive mechanism capable of responding swiftly to global trade challenges.”
 
Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters 
The CGSE will provide collateral-free working capital of up to 20 per cent of sanctioned export limits, with credit guarantees on loans up to Rs 50 crore.
 
The scheme will be administered by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC). A committee chaired by the DFS secretary will monitor its implementation.
 
Expected impact 
The government said the twin initiatives would enhance exporters’ global competitiveness, strengthen liquidity, protect jobs, and accelerate India’s march towards its $1-trillion export target.
 
“By enabling collateral-free credit access under CGSE, it will ensure smooth business operations and reinforce India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the statement added.
 
First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

