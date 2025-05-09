Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Consumer court awards ₹1 L for farmer as banana plants fail to bear fruit

Consumer court awards ₹1 L for farmer as banana plants fail to bear fruit

The local agriculture officer and an advocate commissioner visited the farm and submitted reports that supported the farmer's claims

The local agriculture officer and an advocate commissioner visited the farm and submitted reports that supported the farmer's claims.

Press Trust of India Malappuram (Kerala)
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

In a quiet corner of Kerala, a farmer's hopes for a bountiful banana harvest witherednot from drought or disease, but from a promise unfulfilled.

Now, a local consumer court has stepped in, ordering a nursery to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation after the banana plants it supplied failed to bear fruit as expected.

The complaint was filed by a farmer from Karimpanthottiyil, Wandoor, in this district, who had taken land on lease for farming.

He bought 150 banana saplings, including the 'Nendran' variety, from Chungathara Krishi Nursery, paying Rs 3,425.

He was told the plants would bear fruit within 10 months, in time to sell during the Onam season.

 

However, the plants did not bear fruit on time. Worse, instead of the 'Nendran' variety, he received a different type called 'Swarnamukhi'.

Other saplings he received were also not the ones he ordered.

The farmer filed a complaint with the Consumer Commission, asking for Rs 1.64 lakh in compensation.

The local agriculture officer and an advocate commissioner visited the farm and submitted reports that supported the farmer's claims.

Based on these reports, the Malappuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered the nursery to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation.

In addition, they must return Rs 3,425 for the cost of the saplings, Rs 11,175 spent on fertilisers, and Rs 10,000 for legal costs.

The Commission, led by President K Mohandas and members Preethi Sivaraman and C V Muhammed Ismail, also stated that if the payment is not made within a month, 9 per cent interest will be added.

The order was issued against Chungathara Krishi Nursery and Garden Service.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala farmers in India consumer case

First Published: May 09 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

