Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Court sends IYC workers to 5-day police custody over protest at AI Summit

Court sends IYC workers to 5-day police custody over protest at AI Summit

Judicial Magistrate Ravi allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking five days of custodial interrogation of the accused persons

Protest, AI Summit Protest, AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Delhi Police sought five-day custody of the arrested protesters, arguing that they raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts with objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event venue. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Saturday sent the four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who were arrested for protesting at the AI Impact Summit venue a day ago, to five-day police custody.

Judicial Magistrate Ravi allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking five days of custodial interrogation of the accused persons.

A detailed order is awaited.

The arrested protesters were Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary, Bihar; Ajay Kumar, IYC state president, Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana.

Delhi Police sought five-day custody of the arrested protesters, arguing that they raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts with objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event venue.

 

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Congress calls US trade deal an 'ordeal', Rahul says PM 'compromised'

India AI Impact Summit

AI will augment, not replace human judgment, says Cisco's Jeetu Patel

excise duty, tax

Delhi likely to extend existing excise policy after expiry on March 31

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Bharat Mandapam

Delhi Police issues advisory for traffic curbs on final day of AI Summit

Jimmy Wales

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales sees no threat from Musk's Grokipedia

It said the mobile phones of the accused persons were required to be recovered and, as they were from different states, custodial interrogation was necessary.

Counsel for the police argued that it was a "serious" matter. An attempt was made to stop the police, following which three personnel were injured, he said.

Besides, the conspiracy behind organising the protest, the source of funding and where the T-shirts were printed needed to be ascertained, the counsel said.

The counsel appearing for the arrested protesters argued that they were associated with a political party and had exercised their democratic right to protest peacefully.

The advocate claimed that their arrest greatly diminished the dignity of democracy and that if arrests are to be made for protesting, then MPs protesting in Parliament should also be arrested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt gives ₹285 crore compensation to 251k farmers: CM Adityanath

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Court rejects bail to PFI national leader accused of links with ISIS

Red Fort

Delhi boosts security at religious, heritage sites amid terror threat alert

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI improves to 'moderate' as temperature continues to rise

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Weather today: Heavy rain likely over South India; mercury to rise in North

Topics : Congress Protest court Delhi India AI Impact Summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance