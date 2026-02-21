Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi Police issues advisory for traffic curbs on final day of AI Summit

Delhi Police issues advisory for traffic curbs on final day of AI Summit

According to the advisory, traffic regulations will remain in force from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM to manage the expected heavy footfall and vehicular movement in and around the summit venue

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Bharat Mandapam

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world | Image: Khalid Anzar

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 enters its final day at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police has put in place special traffic arrangements to manage heavy footfall and vehicular movement in the national capital.

According to the advisory, traffic regulations will remain in force from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM to manage the expected heavy footfall and vehicular movement in and around the summit venue.

Authorities said the measures are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and maintaining public safety during the high-profile event.

Roads lkely to be affected during the specified hours are: Bhairon Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Qila Road and Mathura Road. To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes such as Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road, and Ring Road.

 

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists to avoid affected routes wherever possible and allow extra travel time by planning their journey in advance. Commuters are also advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate for smoother movement.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers.

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

