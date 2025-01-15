ITA submits white paper on Darjeeling tea to WB govt, highlights challenges

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) has submitted a white paper on Darjeeling tea to the West Bengal government, outlining the challenges and opportunities faced by the industry, the producers’ body said on Wednesday.
Senior ITA officials met Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak on Tuesday to present the document, which recommends fiscal and non-fiscal interventions to revive the struggling sector. The ITA urged both state and central governments to consider its proposals.
The paper emphasised that without strategic interventions and financial support, the Darjeeling tea industry, which sustains the livelihoods of over 55,000 permanent workers, 15,000 temporary workers, and their families, will remain under severe stress.
Proposed Fiscal and Non-Fiscal Interventions
Fiscal measures suggested include converting working capital deficits into term loans repayable over seven years, with a two-year moratorium period. Other proposals include:
- Interest subvention on working capital
- Transport subsidies
- Incentives for exports, such as an orthodox subsidy
- Enhancement of the RODTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products) reward rate for bulk tea
The annual financial impact of the orthodox subsidy is estimated at Rs 36 crore.
Among non-fiscal recommendations, the ITA has proposed introducing a minimum import price for Nepal teas, which have significantly affected the market for Darjeeling tea.
The paper highlighted that the estimated cost of producing Darjeeling tea is around Rs 650 per kg, far exceeding the average price realisation. This disparity, coupled with lower-priced Nepal teas, has adversely affected the viability of the Darjeeling tea sector.
Other non-fiscal suggestions include:
- Applying social welfare schemes to the tea sector
- Procuring tea for government use
- Promoting Darjeeling tea and incentivising value addition
- Deploying idle workers during the off-season under the MGNREGA scheme for 2–3 months, with wages paid by the state government
According to the paper, Darjeeling tea production has declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47 per cent over the past five years. From January to November 2023, production stood at 5.92 million kg, compared to an estimated 5.59 million kg during the same period in 2024.
Exports of Darjeeling tea have also declined over the past three years, accounting for 41.09 per cent of total production in 2023, down from 51.67 per cent in 2021.
Over the past decade, Darjeeling tea prices have increased at a CAGR of just 1.23 per cent, which is lower than the CAGR of all-India auction tea prices.
The paper noted that many estates in Darjeeling are operating at a loss and struggling to meet financial obligations. “Banks are reluctant to provide additional working capital to tea companies, leaving the cash flow situation critical,” the ITA stated.