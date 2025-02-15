Business Standard

Crypto fraud: CBI seizes Rs 1.08 cr from 11 locations in Delhi, Haryana

It was alleged that the accused were engaged in illegal activities by impersonating government officials and committing crypto fraud, a CBI spokesperson said

The CBI has conducted searches at 11 locations in Delhi and Haryana on alleged cyber criminals who were cheating people by impersonating as government officers resulting in seizure of Rs 1.08 crore cash, officials said Saturday.

The searches were conducted at nine locations in Delhi and two in Haryana's Hisar on Friday in connection with a two-year-old case, they said.

It was alleged that the accused were engaged in illegal activities by impersonating government officials and committing crypto fraud, a CBI spokesperson said.

"They were also found cheating people in India and abroad, by offering fake technical support consultations and dishonestly inducing them to transfer money in the form of cryptocurrency. This money was then routed through multiple crypto wallets and converted into cash," the spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

 

The agency has already filed a charge sheet in the case against three accused.

"During the searches, the CBI unearthed significant incriminating digital evidence and seized six laptops, eight mobile phones, and one iPad. The investigation also revealed the use of computer programs for making VoIP-based calls and accessing the darknet," it said.

Additionally, the CBI seized cash amounting to Rs. 1.08 crore, foreign currency worth $1,000, and 252 grams of gold, it said.

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

