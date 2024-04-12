Business Standard
'Customer queries for water-related services rise in Bengaluru, Hyderabad'

Key urban cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw a sharp rise in customer queries for water-related services due to severe water scarcity, according to a report on Friday.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Bengaluru experienced a 101 per cent surge while Hyderabad saw a 56 per cent jump in consumer queries related to water resources, suggesting that these two major metropolises are severely impacted by water scarcity, the report by local business search engine Justdial revealed.
The recent El Nino phenomenon has further compounded the issue, leaving a significant portion of the country reeling under severe drought conditions, it said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued warnings of a hotter and drier summer this year, attributing it to the El Nino effect, it noted.
There has also been a significant rise in searches for water-related services in other major cities like Pune (31 per cent), Mumbai (11 per cent), Ahmedabad (7 per cent), Chennai (6 per cent), Delhi (3 per cent), and Kolkata (3 per cent).
Among the most searched categories on the Justdial platform were water tank dealers, drinking water tanker suppliers, water tank repairs and services, and water tank cleaning services, reflecting the growing concern among consumers regarding water availability and quality, the report added.
The report is based on searches for water-related services on the Justdial platform during October-December 2023 and January-March 2024.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

