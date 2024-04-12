Chaiti Chhath Puja 2024: All you need to know about this 4-day festival

Chhath Puja is celebrated two times every year during Chaitra and Kartik months in Hindu calendar and is considered as one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. Devoted to Chhathi Maiyya and Surya Bhagwan, the celebration is observed over a range of 4 days, beginning with ceremonies of Nahay Khay followed by Kharna or Lohanda, Sandhya Arghya and culminates with Usha Arghya that is proposed to the rising sun on the last day.

Chaiti Chhath is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Shashthi in Chaitra month and is observed during Chaitra Navratri. The celebration is additionally referred to as Yamuna Chhath. It is believed that the river Yamuna came down to earth on this day and, accordingly, it likewise denotes the birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna or Yamuna Jayanti.

Chaiti Chhath Puja 2024: Dates

Friday, April 12, 2024: Nahay Khay

Saturday, April 13, 2024: Kharna/Lohanda

Sunday, April 14, 2024: Sandhya Arghya

Monday, April 15, 2024: Usha Arghya.

Yamuna Chhath 2024: Shubh Muhurat

Shashthi Tithi started- 12:04 pm on April 13, 2024

Shashthi Tithi ends- 11:43 am on April 14, 2024.

What is the difference between Kartik Chhath and Chaiti Chhath?

The two Chhaths are observed at different times of the year, although they are mostly celebrated the same way. The devout celebration starts with Nahay-Khay where vratis clean up in holy water, and eat rice, chana dal and bottle gourd sabzi.

On Kharna, the second day of Chhath, devotees mark fast from morning to night and have Rasiya kheer and roti at night. After this, a 36-hour difficult fasting starts all through the third day and it ends in the early hours of the fourth day.

Thekua, a sort of baked sweet made with wheat and sugar or jaggery, alongside fruits are proposed to the Sun God and Chhathi maiya. While Chhath Puja in the Kartik month is celebrated with a ton of pomp and glory, the one in the Chaitra month is somewhat subdued.

All about Chhath festival

Chhath is one of the significant celebrations in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh. It is celebrated with an immense devotion and happens for four days finishing with Usha arghya to Sun God during sunrise.

While Chhath is usually celebrated with a ton of energy in Kartik month according to Hindu calendar, however, in numerous regions of India, the celebration is held during Chaitra also. The Chhath Puja during this month is additionally referred to as Chaiti Chhath. In certain parts of northern India, particularly Braj area, it is also called Yamuna Chhath.