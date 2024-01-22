Sensex (    %)
                        
Cyber attack cases on Indian cos rise 15%, 2nd highest in Apac: Report

Organisations across the globe experienced an average of 1,158 weekly cyber attacks each, which was a 1 per cent increase in the number of incidents compared to that in 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

The number of cyber attack cases in India increased by 15 per cent per week on an average in 2023, trailing only Taiwan in the Asia Pacific region, cyber security firm Check Point said on Monday.
Organisations across the globe experienced an average of 1,158 weekly cyber attacks each, which was a 1 per cent increase in the number of incidents compared to that in 2022.
"In 2023 India received 2,138 weekly attacks per organisation, which is a 15 per cent surge since 2022. Within APAC, India emerges as the second most targeted nation with 2,138 weekly attacks per organization, trailing only behind Taiwan's 3,050 incidents," Check Point said.
Within APAC, India experienced the second highest surge in attacks at 15 per cent, following Korea's 21 per cent increase since 2022, according to the report.
"Regionally, APAC led with the highest average number of weekly attacks, with an average of 1,930 attacks per organization, a 3 per cent increase compared to last year, while Africa witnessed a substantial 12 per cent YoY increase in the average number of weekly attacks per organization, reaching an average of 1,900 attacks," the report said.
The data shared by Check Point said that the education and research sector which was earlier a prime target, experienced a notable 12 per cent decrease in attacks, although it remained on top of the list with the highest volume of cyber attacks.
"Retail and wholesale sectors faced a 22 per cent increase, indicating a change in attacker focus. The healthcare sector's 3 per cent increase in attacks is particularly concerning, given the critical nature of its services," the report said.

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

