Datanomics: Substandard products dominate FSSAI safety violations

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Friday stayed a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) order that prohibited Dabur from selling products with claims of “100 per cent Purity”, “100 per cent Natural”, and “100 per cent Purity Guaranteed”. The number of FSSAI non-compliance cases peaked across companies in financial year 2022-23 (FY23) before fluctuating in the next couple of years. Substandard samples have been the largest category, accounting for over half of violations.