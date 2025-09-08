Monday, September 08, 2025 | 06:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes

Days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes

According to officials, the Yamuna had been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 meters since September 2. At 10 PM, the river's level was recorded at 205.32 meters

The warning mark of the Yamuna for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi dipped below the danger mark on Sunday night, giving much-needed relief after several days of concern.

According to officials, the Yamuna had been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 meters since September 2. At 10 PM, the river's level was recorded at 205.32 meters.

The warning mark of the Yamuna for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations as a preventive measure.

 

On Friday, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma urged people not to create unnecessary panic among citizens as he visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi amid the heavy rainfall in the national capital over the past few days.

Speaking to the reporters, Parvesh Verma said, "There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River."

Earlier, Delhi's Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were inundated amid a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna River. Machines were installed in the areas around Vasudev Ghat to pump out the floodwater.

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 as a preventive measure. Due to heavy rain, the Yamuna water level had recorded an all-time high of 208.66 metres on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

