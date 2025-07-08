Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DDA to auction 118 plots in Vasant Kunj's sector D6 with infra upgrades

The ₹7.5 crore project will develop 118 residential plots with upgraded roads, water, and sewer lines; DDA will also build two-level parking to ease congestion in the nearby D6 Mega Housing complex

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Delhi residents seeking premium plotted homes in the capital may soon get a fresh opportunity, as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) set to auction 118 residential plots in Sector D6 of Vasant Kunj, according to a PTI report.
 
The initiative is part of a larger infrastructure upgrade in the area, including plans for roads, sewerage, water supply, and green spaces, and responds to a rising demand for plotted housing in established neighbourhoods.
 

₹7.5 crore infra project begins with tender

The estimated cost of the work is pegged at ₹7.5 crore and will be carried out in line with Central Public Works Department guidelines and National Green Tribunal norms.
 
 
The entire project is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of awarding the contract. The initial three months will be reserved for planning and design, with the remaining nine months allotted for execution.
 
To begin the process, the DDA has issued a tender to appoint a professional agency to handle the planning and demarcation of the plots.

The scope of work includes the design and development of essential infrastructure such as roads, sewerage, drainage, and water supply systems. Additionally, footpaths, green spaces, and connectivity to existing manholes are part of the plan.
 
"The DDA will be developing 118 plots along with their surrounding roads and services such as stormwater drains, sewerage and water supply for the upcoming e-auction," a DDA official told PTI. The selected agency will also be tasked with connecting new drainage and sewer lines to existing manholes and handling debris removal using mechanical means. 

Parking upgrades for D6 residents

In addition to residential development, the DDA also aims to address long-standing parking concerns in the surrounding D6 Mega Housing complex. 
 
Plans include the construction of a two-level deck parking system and expanded surface parking for the Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, and Saraswati blocks, benefiting the residents of 1,904 flats in the area, according to a report by the Indian Express.
 

E-auction to follow plot development

While the exact size and starting price of the plots remain undisclosed, officials confirmed that the auction will be conducted via an e-auction platform once development work is underway. The initiative is seen as a response to increasing demand for plotted housing in established neighbourhoods.
 
Officials say the upcoming auction responds to the growing demand for plotted housing in established, well-connected areas in the national capital. “This will not only ease infrastructure bottlenecks but also provide valuable options for those who prefer plotted developments over apartment living,” the official said.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

