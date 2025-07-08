Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / MNS workers held ahead of rally; Fadnavis says route not followed

MNS workers held ahead of rally; Fadnavis says route not followed

While being detained, several MNS workers questioned the authorities' decision to allow protests by traders over the 'slapgate' incident while banning their counter-protest

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Several workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained this morning in Mira Road, Thane, after staging a march to oppose protests related to the ‘slapgate’ incident, in which when MNS activists assaulted a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi 
 
While being taken into custody, numerous MNS supporters questioned why traders were allowed to demonstrate against the ‘slapgate’ episode, yet their own counter-protest had been banned.   
Last week, a group of MNS activists slapped a food stall owner in Bhayander for not speaking Marathi. Following the incident, seven MNS members were detained and subsequently released after being issued notices by the police. In response, traders in the Bhayander area organised a protest, calling for action against those responsible for the assault.  Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the allegations that the police had refused permission for the rally. "In Maharashtra, everyone has the right to take out a protest march. Anyone can do after taking police permission. There are traffic issues, stampede risks etc. The police commissioner told me they (MNS leaders) were asked to change the route, but they were adamant. So police stopped them," he said. 
 
  "We have advised the organisers to hold their rally or protest through the appropriate route. Gathering here is not appropriate considering the law and order situation," a police official said. Till now, 45 people have been detained by police.   The controversy centres on the assault of a shopkeeper late Sunday night. Babulal Chaudhary, 48, who owns the ‘Jodhpur Sweet Shop’ in Mira Road, was slapped and threatened by seven MNS members after his employee, Bagharam, spoke to them in Hindi.       The 'slapgate' incident occurred after a political controversy erupted over the state government's decision to introduce Hindi in the primary school curriculum. The move was subsequently reversed.          
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

