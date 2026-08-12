Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / India News / DDA pushes back 2041 deadline, approves Master Plan Delhi 2047

DDA pushes back 2041 deadline, approves Master Plan Delhi 2047

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday approved the 'Delhi Master Plan 2047' aimed at a planned growth of the city, officials said.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday approved the 'Delhi Master Plan 2047' aimed at a planned growth of the city, officials said.

Sandhu, who headed a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), also decided to come up with a uniform policy for redevelopment of old two-storey residential units built by the agency.

"With Delhi's population projected to grow significantly by 2047, the Master Plan adopts an integrated approach towards housing, economic growth, mobility, environmental sustainability, infrastructure, heritage conservation, urban regeneration and citizen-centric governance," DDA said.

Earlier, the DDA was working on MPD 2041 after the expiry of the MPD 2021, which has now been changed to 'MPD 2047' to align with the central government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it said.

 

"The plan will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, for final approval and subsequent notification," DDA said in a statement.

Also Read

Security personnel stand guard near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments on land adjoining the mosque in the Turkman Gate area of New Delhi | PTI

DDA cancelled 212 demolition drives in five years over legal, civic hurdles

Mumbai city view, skyscrapers, skyline,

Mumbai's coastal luxury redevelopment pipeline reaches ₹6,000 crore: JLL

Delhi Development Authority

DDA plans major urban overhaul with 8-point development roadmap for Delhi

Property, home, house, home loan, residence

Delayed home handover? Don't waive your right to seek compensationpremium

branded residence, housing, real estate

West Asia conflict pushes housing sales in metros down 6% in Apr-Jun

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021.

These plans were prepared for 20-year prospective periods and provided a framework for planned development of the national capital.

Among other significant proposals approved is uniform redevelopment of old residential buildings.

"Developed under MPD-1962, several old DDA housing schemes consist of built-up two-storey units on individual plots that are over 50 years old and structurally deficient. While vacant residential plots have clear redevelopment guidelines under prevailing MPD norms, built-up two-storey units lacked a uniform framework," DDA said.

With the approval, built-up two-storey units are now granted redevelopment rights on par with vacant residential plots, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Real estate

Haryana Rera grants four-month project extension amid West Asia crisis

Yashwant Varma

Charges against Justice Varma 'proved': LS probe panel on cash discovery

NASA

Nasa invites Isro to join Moon Base programme: What is it & why it matters?

neet ug

Neet paper leak case: Delhi court takes cognisance of CBI chargesheet

Pune landslide, landslide

7 killed, 7 injured as landslide hits Mumbai's Ghatkopar after heavy rains

Topics : DDA Delhi Development Authority housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST