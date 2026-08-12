DDA pushes back 2041 deadline, approves Master Plan Delhi 2047

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday approved the 'Delhi Master Plan 2047' aimed at a planned growth of the city, officials said.

Sandhu, who headed a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), also decided to come up with a uniform policy for redevelopment of old two-storey residential units built by the agency.

"With Delhi's population projected to grow significantly by 2047, the Master Plan adopts an integrated approach towards housing, economic growth, mobility, environmental sustainability, infrastructure, heritage conservation, urban regeneration and citizen-centric governance," DDA said.

Earlier, the DDA was working on MPD 2041 after the expiry of the MPD 2021, which has now been changed to 'MPD 2047' to align with the central government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it said.

"The plan will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, for final approval and subsequent notification," DDA said in a statement.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021.

These plans were prepared for 20-year prospective periods and provided a framework for planned development of the national capital.

Among other significant proposals approved is uniform redevelopment of old residential buildings.

"Developed under MPD-1962, several old DDA housing schemes consist of built-up two-storey units on individual plots that are over 50 years old and structurally deficient. While vacant residential plots have clear redevelopment guidelines under prevailing MPD norms, built-up two-storey units lacked a uniform framework," DDA said.

With the approval, built-up two-storey units are now granted redevelopment rights on par with vacant residential plots, it added.