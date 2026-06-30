Delayed home handover? Don't waive your right to seek compensation

The case arose after Padmanabhan, who became a member of Abhiyan Cooperative Group Housing Society Ltd. in 2003 and booked a flat in 2004, filed a consumer complaint in 2005 alleging deficiency in service over the delayed handover of possession. The housing society sought to refer the dispute to arbitration under the agreement, and both the District Forum and the State Commission accepted its plea.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) later dismissed the appellant's revision petition, holding that he ceased to be a "consumer" after taking possession of the flat without raising any protest. The Supreme Court, however, overturned this decision. It set aside the orders of the NCDRC, the State Commission and the District Forum, and ordered the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Dwarka to restore and hear the original 2005 complaint on merits.

"The SC differed from the NCDRC on two key grounds. First, it held that the NCDRC failed to examine whether the consumer complaint, once admitted, could legally be referred to arbitration. Second, it ruled that taking possession of the flat does not extinguish a homebuyer's right to seek compensation for delayed possession, as the claim relates to the period before the property was handed over," says Sukrit Kapoor, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Implications for homebuyers

The SC ruling significantly strengthens homebuyers' rights. It makes it clear that accepting possession of a property does not deprive buyers of their right to seek compensation for delayed handover or other deficiencies in service.

"The judgment also reinforces that consumer complaints must be decided on their merits, ensuring that buyers have the opportunity to pursue their claims before consumer forums rather than having them dismissed on technical grounds," says Kapoor.

Consumer remedies prevail over arbitration clauses

The SC ruling ensures that developers cannot use arbitration clauses in housing agreements to prevent homebuyers from approaching consumer courts.

"It reaffirmed that remedies under the Consumer Protection Act are statutory and additional to contractual remedies, meaning a valid consumer complaint cannot be diverted to private arbitration merely because the agreement contains an arbitration clause," says Kapoor.

This strengthens homebuyers' access to consumer forums and safeguards their legal rights.

Other key observations

Besides reaffirming that arbitration clauses cannot override a homebuyer's right to approach consumer forums, the SC also held that taking possession of a flat does not automatically extinguish the buyer's right to claim compensation for delayed possession.

"The Court clarified that issues such as whether the buyer waived their rights, whether the delay was attributable to the developer, and whether compensation is payable are questions of fact that must be decided after examining evidence and cannot be dismissed at the threshold merely because possession has been handed over. This ensures that homebuyers retain their right to seek compensation even after taking possession," says Amit Kumar Nag, partner, AQUILAW.

Protect your rights at possession

Developers commonly ask homebuyers to sign documents such as no-dues certificates, full and final settlement letters, no-claim certificates, or possession letters stating that they have accepted possession "without protest". Developers may later rely on these documents to argue that the buyer waived any claim for compensation.

"Homebuyers should, therefore, read all documents carefully, avoid signing away future claims unless they genuinely intend to settle, and retain copies of all signed documents and correspondence. If signing is necessary to obtain possession, buyers should record in writing—preferably through an email or letter—that they are accepting possession without prejudice to their right to seek compensation for the delay," says Nag.

The SC has also reaffirmed this principle in Parsvnath Developers Ltd. v. Mohit Khirbat (2026), holding that taking possession does not, by itself, extinguish a homebuyer's claim for compensation arising from delayed delivery.

Where should homebuyers file a complaint?

Homebuyers seeking compensation for delayed possession can approach either the authority under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (Rera), or a consumer court, as the remedies under the Consumer Protection Act and Rera are concurrent. The SC has reaffirmed that consumer remedies are additional statutory remedies and cannot be denied because another forum is available or the agreement contains an arbitration clause.

"In practice, consumer courts are generally preferred for claims involving compensation for delay, deficiency in service, harassment and mental agony. Rera, on the other hand, is better suited for matters relating to possession, refund with interest, project completion, compliance with statutory obligations, and enforcement of builder-buyer agreements. The choice of forum ultimately depends on the nature of the relief sought," says Nag.

Compensation for delayed possession

Homebuyers can claim compensation for delayed possession in several forms. This typically includes interest on the amount paid or delay compensation provided under the builder-buyer agreement. Even where the contract is silent, consumer courts may award reasonable compensation for the delay.

"Buyers may also seek reimbursement for rent paid for alternative accommodation, compensation for mental harassment and inconvenience, and litigation costs. In appropriate cases, they can also challenge charges for incomplete amenities, wrongful holding charges, or unjustified demands raised at the time of possession," says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.

However, buyers should avoid claiming the same loss under multiple heads, as courts generally do not allow double recovery.

Common mistakes to avoid

The biggest mistake homebuyers make is signing possession letters, no-dues certificates, or full and final settlement documents without reading them carefully. Developers may later rely on these documents to argue that the buyer waived their right to claim compensation. If signing such documents is unavoidable to obtain possession, buyers should record their objections in writing and clearly state that they are accepting possession without prejudice to their right to seek compensation for the delay.

"Homebuyers should also avoid making vague or inflated claims. Their complaint should clearly specify the period of delay, the losses suffered, and the compensation sought, supported by relevant documents wherever possible," says Agrawal.

Documents you must preserve

Builder-buyer agreement/allotment agreement showing the promised possession date

Allotment letter

Payment receipts, bank statements and developer demand letters

Emails, letters and other communication with the builder

Rera registration details and declared completion date

Occupancy certificate and possession letter

Proof of financial losses, such as rent and other expenses caused by the delay