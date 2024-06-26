Death toll rises to 63 in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy, 88 undergoing treatment

Family members stand next to patients admitted to a government hospital after consuming spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi, Friday, June 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 58 on Monday, according to the District Collectorate.

Currently, 88 people are undergoing treatment in total across five hospitals in the state, out of which 47 are admitted to the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital and 63 have been discharged in total from the Government Kallakurichi Medical College, as per the hospital authorities.

9 people have been admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry and a total of six have been discharged from the hospital. A total of five people have passed away at JIPMER.

29 people are undergoing treatment at Salem Medical College, while 22 have passed away, as reported by hospital authorities.

Two people are currently admitted to the Villupuram Medical College and two have been discharged from there.



One person has been admitted to the Royapettah Greater Hospital in Chennai. Two people admitted to Sri Sanjeevi Hospital have been discharged.

The total number of people affected by the consumption of illicit liquor has now increased to 225.

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana, along with the Deputy Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Scheduled Castes (TNCSC) Puneeth Pandian and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the National Aditya Vidarbha Commission Sanmeet Kaur, met the family members of the people who died due to the consumption of illicit liquor in the Karunapuram area of the Kallakurichi district.