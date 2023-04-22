Defence ministers of Russia, China may attend SCO meet in India next week

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu are expected to attend a key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be hosted by India next week under its presidency of the grouping, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

There is no confirmation yet on in-person participation of Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in the SCO defence ministerial meeting scheduled for April 27 and 28, they said, adding he is likely to join the deliberations virtually.

The people said defence ministers of China, Russia and other SCO member countries except Pakistan have confirmed their in-person attendance.

However, there was no official announcement on the participation at the defence ministerial meeting by the SCO member states.

The visit by Li, if it takes place, would come amid the three-year border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The SCO defence ministerial meeting in New Delhi would be followed by the foreign ministerial meeting of the grouping in Goa on May 4 and 5.

Foreign ministers of all SCO countries, including Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, are scheduled to attend the meeting. Pakistan has already announced that Bhutto Zardari would travel to India to attend the meeting.

Also Read Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pak's Foreign Office Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course? India to host SCO-National Security Advisors meet; Pak, China may join India invites Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for SCO meeting Amit Shah chairs SCO meet on prevention, elimination of emergency situation SC's haste on same-sex marriage not appropriate, may lead to disputes: VHP SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored: Hospital Condemns people who spread negativity: Piyush Goyal on Malik remarks Saket court firing: Accused sent to one-day remand, says police Traces of rain in parts of Delhi, max temperature settles at 36.8 deg C

The SCO defence ministers' meeting is set to delve into various issues relating to regional security, including the threat of terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan. The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The SCO member countries are India, Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.