Home / India News / Smog blankets Delhi as AQI crosses 400; IGI Airport issues advisory

Smog blankets Delhi as AQI crosses 400; IGI Airport issues advisory

Emissions and cold conditions push Delhi AQI above 400 at 29 stations; IGI airport issued passenger advisory as flights face delay and disruption due to reduced visibility

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to a dense layer of smog on Tuesday, as air quality in the national capital dropped sharply. The average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 8 am was 414, placing the city in the ‘severe’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Anand Vihar reported the highest AQI at 468, while Shadipur recorded the lowest at 308. Overall, 29 of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations registered AQI values above 400, with most of the remaining stations close to this threshold.
 

Key areas with the worst air quality included:

  • Ashok Vihar: 443
  • Vivek Vihar: 448
  • Sirifort: 448
  • R K Puram: 446
  • Okhla Phase-2: 455
  • Punjabi Bagh: 441
  • Mundka: 455
  • ITO: 437
  • Jahangirpuri: 448
  • Dwarka Sector 8: 440
The AQI categorisation defines 0-50 as ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.
 
Delhi airport issues advisory
 
The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has issued a passenger advisory due to dense fog conditions. Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III procedures, which may result in delays or disruptions.
 
The airport said it is coordinating closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines.
 
On December 22, dense fog caused major operational issues at the Delhi airport. More than 500 flights were delayed, while at least 14 flights, including six arrivals and eight departures, were cancelled. The cancellations affected both domestic and international flights.
 
IGI airport, which typically handles around 1,300 flights daily, has been witnessing disruptions for several days due to poor visibility, affecting schedules across Delhi and neighbouring regions.
 
Delhi weather adds to worsening AQI
 
The national capital is seeing a cold spell and reduced wind speed. The two factors are adding to the worsening air quality as continued emissions are getting trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere, said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies today, with shallow to moderate fog during the day. Minimum temperatures are expected between 9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are likely to range from 18 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.
 
GRAP 4 measures continue
 
In response to the extreme pollution, the Delhi government has invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Level 4. Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed to reduce dust, and authorities have urged residents to limit outdoor exposure.
 
Government action against pollution
 
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance on pollution sources. A high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat reviewed measures to curb rising pollution, including:
  • Strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms without exemptions
  • Introduction of pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR
  • Issuing updated guidelines for e-rickshaws
  • Rationalising Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

