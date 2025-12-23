Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pollution linked to rise in breathlessness, chest infections: Ficci chief

Pollution linked to rise in breathlessness, chest infections: Ficci chief

Dr Harsh Mahajan said cases of chest pain, breathlessness, and allergies have risen significantly, though it is unclear whether the primary cause is air pollution or temperature

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in the national capital soared at 390 at around 11 pm on Monday, falling into the 'severe' category (Photo:PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

As air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate during the winter months, medical experts are flagging a noticeable rise in neurological as well as respiratory complaints, underlining the urgent need for sustained government action and public cooperation to curb pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chairman of the FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder and Chief Radiologist at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said that cases of chest pain, breathlessness, and allergic conditions have risen significantly; however, he added that it is difficult to determine whether the primary trigger is air pollution or temperature.

He said, "In winters, we see an upsurge of people coming with breathlessness, chest infection, some allergic conditions... It is difficult to segregate how much of this is because of the low temperature and how much is due to pollution."

 

He further stated that the government has implemented several steps to curb air pollution, including mandating BS6 norms for vehicles and efforts to reduce dust on the construction sites, however, he stressed that current steps are insufficient.

"Certainly, the government has a huge responsibility to put things in order to reduce pollution, whether it is pollution from vehicles, and they are doing it by mandating the BS6 norms for vehicles. They are also trying to reduce dust at construction sites on roads... But the government certainly has to increase public transport..." he said.

Furthermore, he insisted that the government work together, saying, "Citizens and the government should work together to resolve this problem... Our goal should be that progressively in the next months and years to come, pollution should be brought down to levels that are acceptable as per WHO norms."

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in the national capital soared at 390 at around 11 pm on Monday, falling into the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Delhi Government had taken a series of decisive steps to curb rising pollution levels in the national capital and ensure a cleaner environment. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that the government will enforce a zero-tolerance policy against all sources of pollution.

A high-level review meeting was held on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat to assess pollution control measures and take effective decisions. Key decisions include strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms without any waiver of challans, exploring pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR, issuing new guidelines for e-rickshaws and rationalising Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes.

Senior officials from the Environment and Transport Departments, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Traffic Police, along with Environment Minister Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, were present at the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution Delhi-NCR pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

