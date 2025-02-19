Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 183

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 183

Unfavourable weather, including a partly cloudy sky and low wind speed, has worsened air quality in Delhi

Pollution, India Pollution

Measures under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remain in effect. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The air quality of Delhi improved on Wednesday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 183, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city's AQI came down to the 'moderate' category, with rain and thunderstorms expected today. 
 
On February 18, the AQI touched 214 in the national capital, with air quality remaining in the 'poor' category.
 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

According to the city's 24-hour average, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded in the 'poor' category at 230, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it was in the 'moderate' category at 133 and 140, respectively.
 
 

AQI categories

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) classifies the Air Quality Index into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already issued warnings regarding prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution, as it can cause severe respiratory illnesses.
 

Anti-pollution measures in place

Measures under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remain in effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III measures under the revised Grap on February 3 after air quality improved.
 

Reasons for the decline in air quality

Unfavourable weather, including a partly cloudy sky and low wind speed, has worsened air quality in Delhi. Changes in mixing height and poor pollutant dispersion have also contributed significantly to the air pollution. 
 

Delhi weather update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain with thunderstorms for today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.  The relative humidity is currently at 14 per cent with a wind speed of 14 km/h.
     

More From This Section

hospitals health hospital bed

Record outbreaks of acute stomach flu in India show lurking health risks

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV

Delhi gets 1st electric gramin sewa vehicle as part of green mobility push

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Pucca helipad every 45 km, airport every 150 km under new policy: MP CM

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia gets SC reprieve from arrest, rapped for 'dirty mind'

Rishi Sunak, Narendra Modi

Former UK premier Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi, FM Sitharaman in Delhi

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality air pollution in India air pollution pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11Quality Power IPO AllotmentKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon