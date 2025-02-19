Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi gets 1st electric gramin sewa vehicle as part of green mobility push

Delhi gets 1st electric gramin sewa vehicle as part of green mobility push

Gramin Sewa, launched in 2011, is a para-transit system operating high-capacity three-wheelers in rural areas

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV

Representative Image (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a step towards promoting environmentally friendly transportation, the first electric Gramin Sewa vehicle was officially registered in the national capital on Tuesday. The new vehicle, designed for last-mile connectivity, has a seating capacity of six passengers plus a driver.

Gramin Sewa, launched in 2011, is a para-transit system operating high-capacity three-wheelers in rural areas, unauthorised resettlement colonies, and JJ clusters. These vehicles play a crucial role in providing affordable transport to Delhi's underserved regions.

The Delhi government has mandated the replacement of all CNG-powered Gramin Sewa vehicles, originally registered under the 2010-11 scheme, with electric variants. This move is part of a broader strategy to reduce pollution and promote clean mobility.

 

Chandu Chaurasia, President of Delhi's Gramin Sewa Union, expressed enthusiasm over the milestone and said, "The registration of the first six-plus-one electric Gramin Sewa vehicle in Delhi is a matter of great happiness for all of us drivers. We congratulate the transport department officials, the government, and the new administration, which aims to bring change within 100 days. We also hope for subsidies and concessions to support this transition."  A directive issued by the transport department in September last year specified that replacements must be electric, with a maximum seating capacity of six passengers plus a driver. The vehicles must also meet approval standards set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Officials estimate that while around 6,000 Gramin Sewa autorickshaws were originally registered, only 2,000 to 3,000 remain operational at present.

Registered owners seeking to replace their vehicles must apply through an online, Aadhaar-based process or use an Enrolment ID (EID) if Aadhaar is unavailable. Additionally, a no-dues certificate must be obtained within seven days to ensure there are no outstanding taxes, challans, or legal issues.

With the first electric Gramin Sewa now on Delhi's roads, stakeholders hope the transition will accelerate, supported by government incentives and infrastructural improvements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Pucca helipad every 45 km, airport every 150 km under new policy: MP CM

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia gets SC reprieve from arrest, rapped for 'dirty mind'

Rishi Sunak, Narendra Modi

Former UK premier Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi, FM Sitharaman in Delhi

Vladimir Putin, Putin

News updates: Putin adviser says Russia-US talks were successful

Water crisis, New Delhi water crisis

Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Delhi on Feb 21, 22: DJB

Topics : Delhi Electric Vehicles Environment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11What is the Perplexity AIKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon