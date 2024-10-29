Delhi AQI improves slightly to 'poor' category; may turn 'severe' on Diwali

Business Standard
The anti-pollution body warned that the AQI may hover in the 'very poor' category till Wednesday; on Thursday, it could reach 'severe' levels if stubble burning and firecracker bans are ignored

Pollution

Vehicles ply on road amid smog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday morning due to favourable winds even though the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category. (Photo: PTI)

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Tuesday improved marginally but remained in the ‘poor’ category, data showed. As of 8 am, the national capital recorded an AQI of 274, down from the previous 24-hour average of 304, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Burari and Mathura Road both registered an AQI of 326, indicating ‘very poor’ air quality. Mundka reported an AQI of 331, while Narela followed closely at 315. Other areas, such as Dhyan Chand Stadium (301) and Karni Shooting Range (284), also reflected unhealthy levels. Lodhi Road had a relatively better reading of 226, with DTU at 235 and IGI Airport at 244. Locations like Ashok Vihar (275), Dwarka Sector 8 (267), ITO (260), Jahangirpuri (265), and North Campus (254) fell in the ‘poor’ air quality range.
 

Pollution levels are categorised as:

0-50 > Good
51-100 > Satisfactory
101-200 > Moderate
201-300 > Poor

301-400 > Very poor
401-500 > Severe

AQI could reach 'severe' category on Thursday

The anti-pollution body has warned that the AQI is expected to hover in the ‘very poor’ category till Wednesday. On Thursday, it could reach the ‘severe’ category if additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble fires occur.
 
If that happens, officials would be prompted to implement the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Currently, the second stage is enforced, with measures aimed at curbing the pollution crisis in the national capital. These include increasing parking charges to discourage private vehicle use, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to reduce reliance on alternative sources, and sprinkling water on roads to control dust.
 
Under Grap-III, more stringent measures are implemented, such as switching classes for children to online mode, banning certain industrial activities, enhancing traffic management, restricting mining-associated activities, and banning specific vehicle types.

